Volkswagen sees 8.1% sales drop in 2021 to just under 4.9 million vehicles

Volkswagen vehicles deliveries dropped 8.1 per cent in 2021 to just under 4.9 million amid severe supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year.

Deliveries of fully-electric or hybrid vehicles grew 73 per cent compared to 2020 to over 369,000 vehicles, the carmaker said, making up 7.5 per cent of total deliveries globally.

"Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said. "However, the huge effects of chips on production were not able to be fully compensated."

