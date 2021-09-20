Wall Street opens lower over growth worries as focus turns to US Federal Reserve

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Monday, as concerns about the pace of an economic recovery hit energy and banking shares at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.16 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 34,459.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.04 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 4,402.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 285.83 points, or 1.90 per cent, to 14,758.14 at the opening bell.

