Wall Street opens lower over growth worries as focus turns to US Federal Reserve

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Monday, as concerns about the pace of an economic recovery hit energy and banking shares at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.16 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 34,459.72.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.04 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 4,402.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 285.83 points, or 1.90 per cent, to 14,758.14 at the opening bell.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest
Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub
Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards