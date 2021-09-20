We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, says Amazon

Amid reports of Amazon probing bribery-related charges against some of its legal representatives in India, the US e-commerce giant on Monday said it takes allegations of improper actions seriously and investigates them fully to take appropriate action.

Without confirming or denying allegations, Amazon said it has "zero tolerance for corruption".

According to a report by The Morning Context, Amazon has initiated an investigation against some of its legal representatives for allegedly bribing Indian government officials. Its senior corporate counsel has reportedly been sent on leave in this matter.

When contacted, an Amazon spokesperson said: "We have zero tolerance for corruption. We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time".

A person aware of the development said US-headquartered companies such as Amazon take whistleblower complaints seriously, especially those related to payment of bribes to foreign government officials in order to retain or obtain business. This is also to ensure compliance with corporate governance rules.

The development comes at a time when Amazon is facing a probe by fair trade watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), for alleged anti-competitive practices, predatory pricing and preferential treatment of sellers.

Amazon is also locked in a legal tussle with Future Group. Amazon is contesting the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Future Group and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and has dragged Future Group to the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). It has argued that Future violated the contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance.

Amazon and Future Group had also filed litigations in Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, on the issue.

Amazon is an investor in Future Coupons, that in turn is a shareholder in Future Retail Ltd.

