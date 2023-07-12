Wipro commits Rs 8,227 crore investment into artificial intelligence

Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to invest Rs 8,227 crore into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

The investments will focus on the expansion of AI, big data, and analytics solutions, as well as developing new research and development and platforms, it said in an exchange filing.

More details to follow...