Wipro wins five-year contract from Fortum

Wipro wins five-year application management contract from Fortum

As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro said it would manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 13:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced that it has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Finland.

As a part of the five-year agreement, Bengaluru- headquartered Wipro said it would manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications.

The IT major said in a statement it would leverage its artificial intelligence and automation platform, 'Wipro HOLMES'to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. "In addition, Wipro's Service Integration & Management (SIAM) transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier eco-system," the statement added

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wipro
information technology

What's Brewing

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

How 2nd-grade class sent a science experiment to space

Rogue rocky planet found adrift in the Milky Way

Rogue rocky planet found adrift in the Milky Way

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How to reduce Covid-19 deaths

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

How many plants have we wiped out? Here are 5

 