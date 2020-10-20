Wipro wins five-year application management contract from Fortum

Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced that it has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Finland.

As a part of the five-year agreement, Bengaluru- headquartered Wipro said it would manage Fortum's application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications.

The IT major said in a statement it would leverage its artificial intelligence and automation platform, 'Wipro HOLMES'to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience. "In addition, Wipro's Service Integration & Management (SIAM) transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier eco-system," the statement added