Yes Bank Crisis Live: Chaos grips customers as Yes Bank ATMs stop dispensing cash

ED has taken Rana Kapoor for questioning. DHFL had sanctioned a loan of Rs 600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures which was reportedly controlled by Rana Kapoor family. This happened at a time when DHFL failed to pay its due to Yes Bank, according to ED sources. Yes Bank debt exposure in DHFL in terms of short term debentures between April-July 2018 was Rs 3,700 crore. SBI board has given in-principle approval to pick up Yes Bank's 49% stake, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. ED has registered PMLA case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. Kapoor's house was raided by the ED last night. The RBI has placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.