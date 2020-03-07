Yes Bank Crisis Live: Depositors can withdraw cash from their nearest ATMs; Rana Kapoor arrested under PMLA

The ED arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under the PMLA after two days of grilling. Yesterday, the SBI announced that it will be issued 245 crores of the crisis-struck bank, amounting to 49% of the shares, for a total price of Rs 2,450 crore. The RBI has placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.