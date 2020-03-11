Yes Bank Crisis Live: Private lenders may hit fund bump

Customers can now pay their Yes Bank credit card dues and loans through the IMPS and NEFT services from other banks as well. Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and will be kept in custody till March 11. A Look Out Notice has also been issued against his daughter. The RBI has placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender. Track this live blog for instant updates on developments in Yes Bank.