Yes Bank gets $1.2bn binding offer from global investor

The troubled private sector lender YES Bank seems to be tiding over its woes, as the bank has said that it has received a binding offer worth $1.2 billion (approximately Rs 8,500 crore).

The bank, in a filing to the exchanges, told that a global investor has agreed to invest money in it through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions. The bank would also need approval from its board and shareholders for this purpose.

Immediately after the bank made the announcement, the shares of the bank jumped by a whopping 28.43% to Rs 72.95, highest in many weeks.

The bank's shares had taken a terrible beating till the end of September -- dipping to Rs 29 per share from Rs 150 a year ago.

Earlier in September, the bank got approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 800 crore.

The bank had been battling the increase in the contingent liabilities and a dip in the current and savings account (CASA) ratio in the recent quarter.

The bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor, who was forced by the RBI to step down from the post of CEO, has sold most of the stake in the bank, as debtors invoked the pledge.