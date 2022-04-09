You can soon taste Coca-Cola's pixel-flavoured metaverse drink

Soft drink giant Coca Cola has pumped a fresh supply of fizz into the metaverse with the introduction of its first-ever flavour born as ones and zeroes. The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, which "will bring the flavour of pixels to life" will be made available in the Fortnite metaverse before its retail launch.

Coca Cola's metaverse drink follows the introduction of Coca-Cola Starlight, which sought to offer people a taste of outer space.

For the uninitiated, the metaverse is a vision for the future of the internet, a virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, lenses and other gadgets.

The firm has tied up with gaming organisation PWR to help create Pixel Point, a custom island built in Fortnite Creative. Fortnite Creative lets users build their own worlds, play competitive modes and even taste these virtual drinks, such as the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte.

Users can also scan a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte package at www.coca-cola.com/creations to access an augmented reality (AR) game, which tells the story of BYTE, an 8-bit pixel left behind when Coca-Cola Byte entered the metaverse.

The drink was launched in selected retail outlets across South America on April 4 and will soon be available in the US and China.

Check out latest DH videos here