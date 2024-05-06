Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Peppy catchlines reflect campaign themes

Will the Haath Badlega Haalaat catchline change the scenario not just for people but for the party too? Are BJP workers confident that it will be Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar (Once again, Modi government)? Will Delhi voters respond to Arvind Kejriwal’s call Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se?

While one saw a colourless catchline like ‘Self Reliance’—though it reflected a budding democracy’s aspiration—in the first election by Congress in 1951, parties are now preparing peppy catchlines that reflect their campaign themes.

Even though there is one main tagline, parties like BJP and Congress use others too, in order to supplement the main campaign. So, the BJP talks about '400 paar' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' while the Congress is highlighting its 'Nyay' and guarantee schemes with 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee'.

Other parties are not behind. AAP, which is known to run high-voltage campaigns, sought to weaponise the jailing of its supremo Arvind Kejriwal with a catchline 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'. Earlier in the Assembly elections, it ran a successful campaign 'Paanch Saal Kejriwal' (Five Years for Kejriwal).

After facing the first election after splitting with his uncle Sharad Pawar and taking control of the NCP, Ajit Pawar’s party now says they would give a 'New Hope, New Direction' while Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP says it is 'Guarding Identities, Preserving Futures'.

The 2019 poll saw the BJP running Modi’s re-election campaign on 'Namumkin ab Mumkin hai' (Impossible has now become possible) and 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I am also a watchman) while Congress highlighted 'Ab Hoga Nyay' (Now, there will be justice).

In 2014, BJP came up with 'Ab ki Baar, Modi Sarkar' (This time, Modi government) while Congress countered the opponent’s personality-centric campaign with 'Main Nahi, Hum' (Not Me, But Us) and 'Har Haath Shakti, Har Haath Tarakki' (Power in Every Hand, Progress for Everyone).

Taglines are not a new phenomenon. In 1967, Jan Sangh sought votes with a catchline: 'Jan Sangh ko Vote Doh, Beedi Peena Chhod Doh. Beedi mein Tambaku hai Congress-wala Daaku hai' (Vote for Jan Sangh, Stop smoking. Bidi has tobacco, Congressmen are dacoits). While the catchline spread like fire, the Jan Sangh did not get many votes though.