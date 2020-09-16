Zara owner Inditex's sales recover as profits return

Zara owner Inditex says store sales recovering as it returns to profit

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Sep 16 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 15:36 ist
Inditex shares rose 5 per cent on Wednesday morning, adding to gains booked on Tuesday after Swedish rival H&M beat quarterly profit forecasts. Credit: Reuters Photo

The owner of fashion retailer Zara, Inditex, returned to quarterly profit in the three months from May to July despite a 31 per cent fall in sales as the coronavirus crisis kept consumers away from city centre shopping districts.

Inditex, which also owns the Massimo Dutti and Bershka brands, said 98 per cent of its stores had reopened and that current trade showed a progressive return to normality with online sales growing sharply and store sales recovering.

In the current quarter, sales in store and online from Aug. 1 to Sept. 6 at constant exchange rates were on an improving trend, though still down 11 per cent from a year earlier.

Inditex shares rose 5 per cent on Wednesday morning, adding to gains booked on Tuesday after Swedish rival H&M beat quarterly profit forecasts.

Shoppers have started to buy fashion again since stores reopened following shutdowns. JP Morgan estimates continental Europe fashion sales were down 15 per cent in July on average compared to May's 42 per cent drop. 

Inditex reported a second-quarter net profit of 214 million euros ($253 million), beating the 96 million euro mean forecast from Refinitiv's SmartEstimate model, which is weighted towards more recent estimates and higher-ranked analysts.

It saw a 74 per cent jump in online sales in the first half, a trend seen at apparel retailers worldwide, as shoppers bought from home with many stores closed and movement restrictions in place.

In a sign of how apparel spending has switched to more comfortable styles with many working from home and parties cancelled, Zara's app showed autumn looks with wide trousers and flat shoes on models climbing fences and riding bikes.

For the first half, it reported a net loss of 195 million euros on sales down 37 per cent.

It said it would have reported a profit had it not booked a 308 million euro charge related to its integration of its store and online platforms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zara
Inditex
Coronavirus lockdown
JP Morgan
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 