Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of centralising power, leave poor citizens to 'starve to death'

Rahul lashed out at the NDA government for scrapping MGNREGA and instead implementing the VB-G-RAM G.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 13:53 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 13:53 IST
