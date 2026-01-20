<p>Lucknow: Former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused prime minister Narendra Modi of trying to ‘centralise’ power, hand it over to the bureaucracy and leave the poor citizens to ‘starve to death’.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Rahul, who was on a visit to his LS constituency of Raebareli, said that the present BJP government was ‘hiding behind a façade of religion’ and it must be ‘unmasked’.</p>.'TINA- There Is No Accountability': Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Uttar Pradesh techie death.<p>He lashed out at the NDA government for scrapping MGNREGA and instead implementing the VB-G-RAM G and said that the concept of MGNREGA included giving financial responsibilities to the Panchayats and ensuring a minimum wage for the poor citizens.</p><p>‘’Narendra Modi wants to centralise power, hand it over to the bureaucracy and leave the poor citizens to starve to death,’’ the Congress leader said.</p><p>Rahul said that the financial security had been removed from the ACT in the name of reforming it. He also decried the removal of the name of Mahtma Gandhi from the Act.</p><p>The Congress leader said that the RSS and Modi wanted to wipe out the ideology of Dalit icon B.R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi from the country.</p><p>Earlier interacting with the people, he said that the Congress was fighting to save the MGNREGA and ensure financial security to the poor citizens of the country.</p><p>Rahul also inaugurated several developmental projects in his Constituency besides launching the Raebareli Premier league, a local sports tournament to encourage local talent. </p><p>The Congress leader also held a 'chaupal' (meeting) at Umran village in the district where he interacted with the electorate and discussed their problems.</p>