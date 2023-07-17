Zee Entertainment forms interim panel to run operations

Zee Entertainment forms interim committee to run operations

The decision was taken after CEO Punit Goenka lost a bid to overturn the market regulator's ban on him holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it formed an interim committee to run company operations after CEO Punit Goenka lost a bid to overturn the market regulator's ban on him holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

The interim committee will be under the supervision of Zee's board, a company spokesperson said.

Business News
ZEE Entertainment

