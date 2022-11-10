Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as online orders jump

Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.
Consolidated net loss for the three months ended September 30 was Rs 251 crores ($30.73 million), compared with Rs 430 crores a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1661 crores from Rs 1024 crores.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube