Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as online orders jump

Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as orders jump

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 18:07 ist

Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.

Consolidated net loss for the three months ended September 30 was Rs 251 crores ($30.73 million), compared with Rs 430 crores a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1661 crores from Rs 1024 crores.

