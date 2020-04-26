Canadian Crystalline manufactures UV and ozone disinfection systems

Water technology solution firm Canadian Crystalline through its life sciences division has ventured into manufacturing ultraviolet and ozone disinfection systems for air and surface to meet the challenges of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

This is India’s first manufacturing facility to produce disinfection systems for air, surface, enclosed spaces, and fabrics with the brand name Silverstream, the company said.

According to Sushil Eashwaran, joint managing director of the group: “We have a history of manufacturing and supplying UV and ozone based disinfection systems to all hospitals and hotels since last four decades, but with the emerging need for best sanitary standard, we have retooled our production line into designing and manufacturing disinfection solutions for gyms, malls, offices, houses/apartments, and a whole range of public and private spaces. The product comes in various sizes and are designed for various applications including the very necessary disinfection of all products like grocery, food deliveries and personal belongings like mobile phone, watch, pen etc.”

The plant, which is spread over three lakh sq metres has the capacity to produce 1,000 pieces in a week is buzzing with activity these days.