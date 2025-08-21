World Humanoid Games: Robots play soccer, race and leave crowds stunned

On August 15, Beijing hosted a first-of-its-kind spectacle — the World Humanoid Robot Games — with over 500 android athletes taking the stage. From sprinting duels and kung fu face-offs to chaotic yet thrilling soccer matches, the event delivered a surreal mix of clumsy falls and bursts of jaw-dropping agility. Audiences gasped as machines mirrored human movement with eerie precision, and viral clips have already turned the Games into a global talking point. Take a look…