<p>Starting on October 5, 2024, Season 3 of Cuisines of Karnataka takes you on a culinary journey across the diverse and flavourful state of Karnataka! </p><p>Join Sihi Kahi Chandru, Aadarsh Tatpathi , Murali and Suchitra as they bring you festival special desserts, mouth-watering main courses and easy-to-make quick bites from various regions of Karnataka.</p><p>From the Sajjige, famous during the Satyanarayana Pooja to Bassaaru, and from the Marathi-influenced Saoji mutton boti to prawn pullimunchi from the Karavali coast, prepare for a culinary extravanganza each weekend! </p><p>Whether you're a seasoned cook or a food enthusiast, our chefs will guide you through traditional recipes, secret tips, and cooking techniques that make Karnataka's food so special.</p><p>Discover new tastes and celebrate the rich culinary heritage that has been passed down for generations.</p>