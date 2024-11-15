Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

'Can't help falling in love with you': Watch Infosys founder Narayana Murthy dedicate Elvis song to wife Sudha

The Infosys founder, when asked about how he felt after meeting Sudha for the first time, said it was like a 'breath of fresh air'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 04:24 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInfosysNarayana MurthyTrendingSudha Murthy

Follow us on :

Follow Us