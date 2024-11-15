'Can't help falling in love with you': Watch Infosys founder Narayana Murthy dedicate Elvis song to wife Sudha

<p>Infosys founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narayana-murthy">Narayana Murthy</a>, otherwise known for his work ethic, showed a romantic side to him, crooning Elvis Presley's <em>Can't help falling in love with you</em>, at an event and dedicating it to his wife, Sudha. </p><p>Murthy was at a CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, when he sang the track, videos of which are now on social media. </p>.<p>Presley's hit song released in 1961. </p><p>In a recent appearance on <em>The Kapil Sharma Show</em>, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty opened up about their love story and 46 years of marriage. </p><p>They revealed having met four years before proceeding to tie the knot in 1978 and the Infosys founder, when asked about how he felt after meeting Sudha, said it was like a 'breath of fresh air', continuing how Sudha has always been kind, positive, and very talkative. </p><p>Narayana Murthy went on to say that she wanted a 'good listener' and they were both happy after meeting each other. </p>.Trust, respect of customers essential for businesses to flourish: Narayana Murthy.<p>She also spoke about how Narayana Murthy failed to impress her father at the first meeting. He apparently arrived two hours late as his cab had broken down. </p><p>While her father asked what he did and other questions, he came and said that he wanted to join politics and open an orphanage. </p><p>Sudha Murty further revealed that Narayana had come late thinking he would impress her father that way. </p><p>The couple apparently always try to find a 'compromise zone' in their relationship. Sudha detailed that the two have differences of opinion since they are opposites, but went on to assert that opposites do attract. </p><p>The two had met through a mutual friend while working and soon hit it off, and started dating. They have two children -- Akshata -- businesswoman and wife of former British PM Rishi Sunak, and Rohan -- also an entrepreneur. </p>