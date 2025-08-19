Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Cars, TV and more: GST 2.0 is likely to make these items cheaper for you

It is said to be India's biggest tax reform in the past eight years, aiming at the reduction of consumption levies on certain goods, such as daily goods and small cars.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 09:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGST

Follow us on :

Follow Us