CBDT notifies rules for valuing rent-free accommodation perquisite provided by employers

The Finance Act, 2023, had brought in an amendment for the purposes of calculation of 'perquisite' with regard to the value of rent-free or concessional accommodation provided to an employee, by his employer. The rules for calculating perquisites have been notified now.

"The categorisation and the limits of cities and population have now been based on the 2011 census as against the 2001 census earlier," the income tax department said in a statement on Saturday.

As per the notification, where unfurnished accommodation is provided to private sector employees and such accommodation is owned by the employer then the revised limits of population are more than 40 lakh (in place of 25 lakh), between 15 lakh to 40 lakh (in place of 10 lakh), and lastly less than 15 lakh (earlier less than 10 lakh).