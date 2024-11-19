Home
business

CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maharashtra, Jharkhand by a day till Nov 21

The polling for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled for November 20.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 19:15 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 19:15 IST
