CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maharashtra, Jharkhand by a day till Nov 21

<p>New Delhi: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday extended by a day till November 21 the last date for GST taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file GSTR-3B and pay taxes for October.</p>.<p>The polling for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled for November 20.</p>.<p>In an X post, CBIC said November 20 is also the due date for filing the GSTR-3B return for October 2024, and this may cause difficulty to the taxpayers of these states in finding time to exercise their right to vote for the election.</p>.<p>"The Government, with the approval of GST Implementation Committee (GIC), has decided to extend the due date of filing of Form GSTR-3B for the month of October 2024 for the registered persons having their principal place of business in the said states from 2O.11.2024 to 21.11.2024," CBIC said. </p>