CCI raids offices of Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario

CCI raids offices of Amazon's top sellers Cloudtail, Appario Retail

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 28 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 12:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday conducted raids at two top sellers of Amazon over violations of domestic competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Wednesday's raids targeted Cloudtail and Appario, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both sellers, did not immeditately respond to a request for comment.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amazon
Competition Commission of India
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kiccha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kiccha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 