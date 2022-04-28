CCI raids offices of Amazon's top sellers Cloudtail, Appario Retail

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday conducted raids at two top sellers of Amazon over violations of domestic competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Wednesday's raids targeted Cloudtail and Appario, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both sellers, did not immeditately respond to a request for comment.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: