Centre appoints CS Setty as SBI chairman

The Centre has appointed CS Setty as chairman of the State Bank of India, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The tenure of Setty, who will succeed Dinesh Khara, will be for a period of three years starting on or after August 28, the document said.
In June, India's Financial Services Institutions Board (FSIB) interviewed three candidates and chose Setty for the top job at India's largest lender.
Setty is one of the four managing directors at SBI and currently heads international banking, global markets and technology departments of the bank.
The government has also appointed Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh as the managing director of India's largest bank by assets, as seen in the same document.
Published 06 August 2024, 18:30 IST