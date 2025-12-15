<p>Davangere: The mortal remains of Congress veteran<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shamanur-shivashankarappa"> Shamanur Shivashankarappa</a>, 94, who passed away in Bengaluru, were brought to Davangere on Monday morning.</p><p>The body, which was brought from the premises of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha office at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru by road, reached Davangere at 5 am on Monday.</p><p>The body was brought to the house of Shivashankarappa's eldest son, S S Bakkesh, at MCC Block in the city. Arrangements have been made for the last darshan and puja in the houses of his second son S S Ganesh and the third son S S Mallikarjun. Later, the mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the high school grounds here.</p>.Country's oldest MLA, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, dies at 94.<p>Shivashankarappa was the country's oldest MLA and president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha.<br></p><p>Upon leaning about Shivashankarappa's death, his followers and Congress workers gathered in large numbers in front of his house at MCC Layout. The police have made bandobast across the city as more people are likely to visit to pay their last respects. Vehicular traffic has been restricted on Shamanur Road.</p>.‘An irreplaceable loss’: Karnataka leaders condole Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s death.<p>"Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s mortal remains will be kept at his son’s house till 12 noon. Then, they will be taken to the high school grounds in a procession. The final procession of the mortal remains will begin at 3 pm. The last rites will be performed on the Kalleshwara Mill premises at Bamboo Bazaar at 5 pm," said family sources.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive in Davangere at 3 pm to pay his last respects to Shivashankarappa. As many as five helipads have been kept ready on the premises of Bapuji MBA College and Polytechnic College for the dignitaries.</p>