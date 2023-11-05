Govt blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

New Delhi: The Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro, on request of Enforcement Directorate, an official statement said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having powers to do so.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro," the statement said.