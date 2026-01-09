Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

China emerging as major export destination for India; shipments up 33% during April-November

The export increase was driven by products such as oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices, the data showed.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 10:48 IST
Business NewsChinaIndiaExports

Follow us on :

Follow Us