<p>Entrepreneurs have brought a new wave of success through cloud kitchens and not restaurants. They have developed 'only delivery setups' which rely on food ordering platforms like Swiggy, Zomato to reach out to their customers.</p><p>Cloud kitchens are a delivery-only business without any physical storefront or dine-in area. Operations are carried out through online orders via major food delivery apps or websites.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.news18.com/photogallery/business/business-idea-how-to-start-cloud-kitchen-with-zomato-know-full-process-transpg-ws-kl-9691395.html">report</a> by <em>New18</em>, Swiftly evolving into a high-demand business model, the concept offers a profitable opportunity for those wanting financial independence without stepping out of their homes.</p><p>Cloud kitchens in India according to industry experts, have witnessed rapid growth in recent years guided through convenience and affordability.</p><p>Entrepreneurs with less finance or assets can now easily step into this flourishing market. They can follow a couple of easy steps to get themselves into the business model.</p><p>The entrepreneur can fist register as a partner on the Zomato portal. They can then select the option to 'register your restaurant'.</p><p>A step mandatory for cloud kitchens as well, applicants are supposed to fill in necessary required details including - Name, email, contact number, kitchen name, city and address.</p><p>Zomato then begins a verification process through the email or mobile phone, once the details are submitted.</p>.'No platform fees, no delivery charges': Affordable Zomato bill from 2019 goes viral.<p>The next step is of document verification. In India, every food business is supposed to obtain a FSSAI license. Additionally, documents like a shop and establishment license, a pan card, a cancelled cheque/bank passbook and a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar or voter ID are required for document verification.</p><p>Once the verification process is completed the entrepreneurs shift their focus onto the menu which is the heart of the business.</p><p>It is recommended that entrepreneurs name their dishes in a creative and appealing way to attract more customers. also professional and good quality food images are used which is essential to receive more clicks.</p><p>Pricing also plays a major role in business. Entrepreneurs can study nearby cloud kitchens and other food businesses to determine suitable prices.</p><p>Combo meals, discounts, special offers for first time buyers can also lead to repeated orders.</p><p>Once all the documents are submitted, verification takes approximately 5-7 days. After the processes are complete, the cloud kitchen's menu goes out live online and starts accepting food orders. </p><p>To stand out from the rest of the crowded marketplace, entrepreneurs can use SEO-friendly names instead of generic titles.</p><p>Visibility and customer engagement are improved if detailed descriptions of dishes are highlighted including - ingredients, flavours, spice tolerance, etc.</p><p>A strong reputation is maintained by timely and quick deliveries, careful packaging, police services which also lead to direct customer satisfaction.</p><p>At times, free deliveries, loyalty discounts, complimentary items/beverages, also enhance customer retention.</p>