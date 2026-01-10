Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Judge blocks Trump officials from freezing billions in social services funds

The decision came less than a day after the five states targeted by the Trump administration filed a lawsuit arguing that the freeze could create havoc among families with young children.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 02:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 02:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpTrump administration

Follow us on :

Follow Us