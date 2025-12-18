<p>Bengaluru: IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accenture">Accenture</a> on Thursday beat Street estimates and posted a 6 per cent increase in its revenue at 18.74 billion dollars for the quarter ended November 2025, owing to its massive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> boost. The company's revenues were at the top of its guided range of 18.1 billion dollars to 18.75 billion dollars.</p><p>The company's first quarter of fiscal year runs from September 1 to November 30. Its new bookings during the first quarter were 20.94 billion dollars, an increase of 12 per cent in US dollars compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Its consulting new bookings stood at 9.88 billion dollars, and managed services new bookings were at 11.06 billion dollars.</p><p>Its GAAP operating margin was at 15.3 per cent, a decrease of 140 bps compared to operating margin of 16.7 per cent in the first quarter of last fiscal.</p>.Layoffs: Accenture cuts over 11,000 jobs in 3 months amid AI push.<p>Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said, "I am very pleased with our 21 billion dollars in new bookings, including 33 clients with quarterly bookings greater than 100 million dollars. We also strengthened our leadership in advanced AI and deepened our ecosystem partnerships to help clients realize value."</p><p>The company expects its full-year revenue growth to be 2 per cent to 5 per cent in local currency. Accenture's Advanced AI new bookings stood at 2.2 billion dollars. </p><p>The CEO during the company's earnings call mentioned that this would be the last quarter they are sharing specific metrics for advanced AI as "the demand for AI is both real and rapidly maturing. We've now reached a point where advanced AI is being embedded in some way across nearly everything we do. Many of our clients are focusing on moving beyond stand-alone proofs of concept or initiatives," she said.</p>.Accenture to promote 15,000 Indian employees in June, 50,000 globally.<p>Accenture CEO also said that advanced AI is increasingly embedded in the company's large transformation programmes.</p><p>As of December 18, 2025, Accenture employs about 784,000 employees globally, and it has a significant workforce in India.</p>