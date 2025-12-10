Menu
Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta's police remand extended by four days

Gupta was arrested from New Delhi on December 10. A court in Mapusa had remanded him in police custody for seven days at the time.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 18:44 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 18:44 IST
India NewsGoaFire

