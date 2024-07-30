Adani, Birla are in a high-stakes billionaire battle over cement

By P R Sanjai and Advait Palepu

Battle lines are being drawn in India’s cement space as Gautam Adani’s expansion spree sets off a race with fellow billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s UltraTech Cement Ltd. to build capacity and snap up assets.

The clash of titans is likely to intensify as the deep-pocketed tycoons seek to dominate supplies of a building material that is critical to sustaining India’s infrastructure boom.

Adani’s ambitious upstart and the sector leader UltraTech have already done six deals in less than two years, with Birla’s cement maker announcing the seventh on Sunday to control a coveted regional player. At least half a dozen smaller rivals are still up for grabs.

“Adani’s philosophy whenever they enter a sector is to dominate and take on competitors on a war footing,” said Aditya Kondawar, Pune-based partner at wealth management firm, Complete Circle Capital Pvt. “Once Adani came in, there was fresh aggression in the sector which motivated UltraTech also to expand. When competition is at the door, you either step up or step aside.”

Adani Group’s big bang entry in 2022 upended the local pecking order — it became No. 2 cement maker overnight with the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. — but it spent much of 2023 firefighting after Hindenburg Research’s scathing report.

The ports-to-power conglomerate only got back to its expansionist ways fully this year, stoking a turf war in cement as Birla’s entrenched incumbent digs in its heels.