Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Oxford University Press apologises over content on Shivaji Maharaj in 2003 book

OUP India acknowledged that some statements contained on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India', published in 2003, were unverified.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 04:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 04:27 IST
India NewsChhatrapati Shivaji MaharajOxford University Press

Follow us on :

Follow Us