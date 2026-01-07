<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): What looked like a road accident on a busy evening in this district has now been exposed as a carefully planned crime, driven by obsession and deceit.</p>.<p>Police said a 24-year-old man and his friend staged a scooter accident, injured a woman on purpose, and then tried to pose as her saviour--all to win her trust and sympathy.</p>.<p>The accused are Ranjith Rajan of Mammoodu, Konni, and his friend Ajas (19) from Payyanamon.</p>.Kerala accident: Lorry carrying beer bottles overturns in Kozhikode, driver dies.<p>According to the police, Ranjith was in a relationship with the woman earlier and wanted to regain control over her life.</p>.<p>On December 23, around 5.30 pm, the woman was riding her scooter home from Adoor after a coaching class.</p>.<p>As she reached Vazhamuttam East, a car followed her closely. Moments later, the vehicle rammed into the scooter from behind. The woman fell hard on the road. The car did not stop.</p>.<p>People nearby rushed to help, shocked by the sudden crash.</p>.<p>That was when Ranjith arrived in an Innova car.</p>.<p>He introduced himself as the woman’s husband, comforted the crowd, and took her to a private hospital in Konni, presenting himself as a caring rescuer.</p>.<p>But police said the rescue was part of the plan.</p>.<p>The woman suffered serious injuries--her right elbow was dislocated, her little finger fractured, and she had cuts and bruises all over her body, police said.</p>.Hundreds of two-wheelers damaged in fire at pay-parking space in Kerala.<p>At first, a normal accident case was registered based on her statement.</p>.<p>As days passed, doubts began to surface. During questioning, details did not add up.</p>.<p>A deeper probe revealed that the accident was not accidental at all, but planned in advance.</p>.<p>Police found that Ajas had deliberately hit the scooter on Ranjith’s instructions, while Ranjith played the role of a concerned partner to win the family’s sympathy.</p>.<p>Once the truth came out, police added attempt to murder charges to the case.</p>.<p>“The accused believed they could manipulate emotions by creating fear and gratitude,” a police officer said. “But their plan caused serious harm and could have ended in tragedy.” The case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector Alexkutty S of Pathanamthitta police.</p>.<p>Both accused were arrested and produced before the court. </p>