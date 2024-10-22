Home
Adani Energy Solutions Q2 net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 773 crore

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 284.09 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 11:18 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 11:18 IST
