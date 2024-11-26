Home
Adani group stocks settle lower; AGEL tumbles 7%

Shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 4.78% to Rs 2,149.80 and Adani Energy Solutions dropped 3.79% to Rs 601.15.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 13:24 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 13:24 IST
