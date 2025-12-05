<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched a new AC sleeper bus service from Bengaluru to Bagalkot. </p>.<p>The service will start from Bengaluru at 9 pm daily and reach Bagalkote at 5.15 am the next day, and vice versa.</p>.<p>The 498-km journey will pass through Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hosapete, Kushtagi, Ilkal and Hungund. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The fare from Bengaluru to Bagalkot has been set at Rs 1,246, to Hosapete at Rs 900, Kushtagi at Rs 1,033, and Hungund at Rs 1,152.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Tickets are available on the official KSRTC website. </p>