Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani Group to invest about $35 bn to set up solar, wind, hybrid plants in 5 years: Sagar Adani

The company is setting up a 30,000-megawatt single-location renewable energy plant in Khavda in Gujarat.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 15:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 15:47 IST
Business NewsAdani Group

Follow us on :

Follow Us