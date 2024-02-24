Adani hints at future collaborations with Uber after meeting CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India, and hinted at possible future collaborations between his conglomerate and the ride-hailing app.

Taking to X, both business leaders appreciated their conversation on the Indian growth story and their vision for the subcontinent.

"Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team! #UberIndia," Adani said in a post on X.