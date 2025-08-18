<p>Not so long ago, Bengaluru's infamous Ejipura flyover was compared to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/unbuilt-ejipura-flyover-ancient-hampi-bazaar-comparison-has-bengalureans-saying-its-an-emotion-3446753">ancient Hampi Bazaar</a> by netizens, as it has been under construction since 2017.</p><p>The completion of the 2.38-km-long Ejipura flyover — which was promised to be ready by December 20205— now has been pushed to March 2026.</p><p>The construction of flyover is has raised concerns after netizens noted visible structural damage, even before its completion. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/concrete-from-bengalurus-ejipura-flyover-slab-falls-on-autorickshaw-injures-driver/articleshow/123350812.cms">report </a>by <em>The Times Of India</em>, concrete from the cracked slab fell over an autorickshaw on Saturday, injuring its driver. </p><p>The people who witnessed this mentioned there was a visible crack on pillar 31, which now has been covered with green cloth and net, <em>TOI</em> reported.</p>.Ejipura flyover deadline pushed to March 2026.<p>In a social media post, a commuter said that the traffic in that area was diverted after the incident and said that the flyover is "already shattering", even before the construction is completed. The user sarcastically called this a "gift on Independence Day".</p><p>"Was going towards Sony signal and the police barricaded and diverted the traffic since the flyover started shattering! And the flyover isn’t even completed yet!?! Thank you BBMP for the independence day gift," the user wrote as <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bengaluru-news/bengalurus-ejipura-flyover-shattering-social-media-debates-over-incomplete-project-101755422608499.html">reported </a>by <em>Hinduatan Times</em>.</p><p>The Ejipura flyover, in the city, has been under construction since 2017. The 2.5 km flyover on the Inner Ring Road is meant to connect Koramangala's Kendriya Sadan and Ejipura.</p>.<p>Following the delay in the construction, in March this year, Bengalureans compared it to Hampi's ancient bazaar.</p><p>A picture of the flyover along with the ancient bazaar's picture was posted online, which had garnered a flurry of comments and reactions. </p><p>"Ejipura modern flyover, of course. In today's times, people are losing their touch with art. It is great that the GoK is doing all that is possible to introduce people to modern sculpture," a user had commented.</p><p>"That's itihasa right there in ejipura lmao," another humorously wrote.</p>