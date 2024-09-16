Adani Power, Adani Green Energy shares in limelight; surge up to 8%

India's largest renewable energy company, Adani Green Energy "will sign a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL under the Letter of Intent (LOI) for supply of 5 GW (5,000 MW) solar power from the world's largest renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch District of Gujarat, to Maharashtra state, as per the LOI awarded to Adani Power Limited as permitted under the tender conditions," the statement said.