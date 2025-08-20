Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka assembly passes bill to rename Bangalore City University after Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

The opposition BJP, however, suggested that a new university rather than an existing university should be named after the former Prime Minister as a tribute.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka AssemblyManmohan Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us