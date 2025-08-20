Karnataka assembly passes bill to rename Bangalore City University after Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to rename Bangalore City University after former Prime Minister and late Dr Manmohan Singh. </p>.Congress MLC Umashree urges govt to address shortage of PhD guides at University of Mysore.<p>The opposition BJP, however, suggested that a new university rather than an existing university should be named after the former Prime Minister as a tribute. Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka said naming an existing university after Manmohan Singh does not honour him. </p>.<p>BJP MLA Suresh Gowda said Tumkur University should also have been named after Shivakumar Swamiji, who was called 'Nadedaduva Devaru' (walking God) by his followers.</p>