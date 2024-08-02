Adani Wilmar shares bounce 10%; hit upper circuit limit

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Wilmar bounced 10 per cent, hitting the upper circuit on Friday after the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises said it will demerge its food-FMCG business and its investments in Adani Commodities LLP to edible oil major.

Adani Wilmar's scrip surged 9.99 per cent each to settle at Rs 383.15 and Rs 383 apiece -- its upper circuit limit -- on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, respectively.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 49,777.69 crore, up by Rs 4,522.89 crore on the BSE.