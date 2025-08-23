Karnataka: Council clears Tourism Trade Bill

<p>Bengaluru: Tourism Minister H K Patil has said that tourism does not just mean temple tourism.</p>.<p>Tabling the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Legislative Council, Patil said: “We are not just looking at getting revenue from tourism. What we get from temple tourism is the money offered by the devotees. Our idea is to showcase the state’s tourist places,” he said.</p>.Karnataka lost Rs 80k cr to illegal mining, says H K Patil.<p class="bodytext">The members across party lines urged the government to improve basic facilities at places where the number of tourists are high. After a detailed discussion the House cleared the bill.</p>