Karnataka: Council clears Tourism Trade Bill

The members across party lines urged the government to improve basic facilities at places where the number of tourists are high. After a detailed discussion the House cleared the bill.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 22:30 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 22:30 IST
