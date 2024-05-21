AI entrepreneur Manish Maheshwari bags Mason Fellowship at Harvard

Bengaluru: Manish Maheshwari, an AI entrepreneur and co-founder of Fanory.ai, has been selected for the Mason Fellow Program at Harvard University's John F Kennedy School of Government, a statement released on Monday said.
The program, established over six decades ago, aims to bring leaders from developing countries to tackle pressing global development issues. Starting July, 2024, Maheshwari will spend two semesters at the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to explore the strategic implementation of AI to enhance financial stability and creative freedom for content creators and knowledge workers worldwide, particularly in the Gen-AI era.
Maheshwari has earlier held leadership roles at Twitter India, Network18 Digital, Flipkart and the Internet and Mobile Association of India.
Published 20 May 2024, 22:35 IST