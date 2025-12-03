Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Congress leaders meet Stalin; begin seat-sharing negotiations for 2026 Assembly polls

Congress is likely demand about 40 seats, in an increase from the 25 seats that the party was allotted in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 13:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 13:37 IST
CongressTamil NaduM K StalinDMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us