
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Cong demands discussion on 'life and death emergency' in LS

Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Hello readers, the Houses saw smooth functioning yesterday after two days of washouts over SIR. Today, the Opposition MPs will stage protest at 10:30 am against government accusing it of not taking adequate action to tackle air pollution. Stay tuned to DH as we track all the latest updates here.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 03:46 IST
09:0804 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Congress MP Manish Tewai demands discussion on pollution in Delhi-NCR and vast parts of North India

09:0504 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | MP Vijaykumar demands discussion on air pollution in Delhi-NCR

08:3904 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs against inadequate measures to tackle air pollution

08:0404 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Destroying Parliament's dignity well-thought-out campaign of Cong: BJP on Renuka Chowdhury's remarks

08:0404 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Delhi’s air is toxic, but Modi refuses to even acknowledge the crisis: Manickam Tagore

Published 04 December 2025, 02:42 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAir PollutionIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentTMCLok SabhaRajya Sabha

