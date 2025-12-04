LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Cong demands discussion on 'life and death emergency' in LS

Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Hello readers, the Houses saw smooth functioning yesterday after two days of washouts over SIR. Today, the Opposition MPs will stage protest at 10:30 am against government accusing it of not taking adequate action to tackle air pollution. Stay tuned to DH as we track all the latest updates here.