Air India Express introduces premium economy

Bengaluru: With air travel rebounding strongly post-pandemic, Indian airlines have been quick to jump onto the premiumisation bandwagon. The latest to hop on is Air India Express, subsidiary of Tata-owned Air India, which, on Tuesday, announced the introduction of Vista VIP fares on routes operated by Boeing 737-8 aircraft, the airline's latest addition to its fleet.
This comes close on the heels of Air India bringing in ‘Premium Economy’ cabins on some of its international routes including Bengaluru - San Francisco, Mumbai - San Francisco and Mumbai - New York.
The Vista VIP class, essentially a premium offering, will include additional amenities like wider seats and more legroom, an increased baggage allowance of 40 Kg on international flights and 25 Kg on domestic flights, gourmet hot meals and the convenience of Xpress Ahead priority services.
“Vista VIP fares are now available for booking on Air India Express's app and website, as well as other major booking channels. Additionally, guests booked on other fares have the flexibility to upgrade to Vista VIP seats through the call centre, at the airport, or once on board with an upgrade fee,” the airline said in a press statement.
Air India Express currently has a fleet of 57 aircraft, comprising 29 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s and operates over 300 daily flights, covering 30 domestic and 14 international destinations.