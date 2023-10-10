Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Airbus confirms 55 jet deliveries in September

Airbus targets 720 deliveries for the full year.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 21:02 IST

Follow Us

Airbus on Monday confirmed it had delivered 55 aircraft in September, bringing the nine-month total to 488 jets.

Deliveries included the first A350 for Air India, part of a batch of six originally sold to Russia's Aeroflot. Air India placed orders for 470 Airbus and Boeing jets earlier this year.

Deliveries were flat in September, but rose 23% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, company data showed.

Reuters reported last week that Airbus had delivered around 55 aircraft in September, unchanged from the same month of 2022.

It targets 720 deliveries for the full year.

Airbus sold 23 jets in September, bringing the nine-month order tally to 1,280 jets or 1,241 after cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 21:02 IST)
Business NewsAviationAirlinesAirbus

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT