<p>Mumbai: In the run up to the crucial elections to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (BMC), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, which leads the Maha Yuti-NDA alliance, reached an understanding with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena in 150-odd seats, however, kept Ajit Pawar-led NCP at bay as the ally has entrusted Nawab Malik to coordinate poll-affairs of Mumbai. </p><p>The BMC, which is divided into 24 administrative wards, has 227 electoral wards or seats. </p><p>On Thursday, Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam, who is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a meeting with Shinde confidante and state Industries Minister Uday Samant. </p><p>“The Maha Yuti alliance will contest all the 227 seats…we have reached an understanding on 150 seats…discussions are underway for the rest 77 seats,” Satam said, adding that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also hold discussions for rest of the seats. </p>.Explained | Why BMC polls matter beyond Mumbai.<p>The seat-sharing will also involve Ramdas Athawale-led RPI (A), an NDA ally. </p><p>However, he said that the BJP does not want to have an alliance with NCP as Malik has been made in-charge (election management committee) of NCP for Mumbai. “Is some else is named we can have a rethink,” he added, pointing out that till the time Malik faces charges, there is no question of discussions with NCP in Mumbai. </p><p>It may be mentioned, Malik was arrested on 23 February, 2022 by the ED - under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) - in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Pakistan-based underworld don and the mastermind of 1993 serial blasts Dawood Ibrahim. </p>.BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra to go to polls on January 15, counting a day later.<p>According to the ED charges, Malik had brought the Goawala Building properly in Kurla. The power of attorney of the property was in the name of Sardar Shah Wali Khan, who is undergoing jail term in the 1993 blasts case and Salim Patel, the frontman of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister late Hasina Parkar. Malik is currently on bail from the Supreme Court. </p><p>On the other hand, Malik’s daughter and NCP MLA Sana Malik had said that the NCP currently has two options before it—either to contest the 227-member BMC polls on its own or to explore the possibility of an alliance with its Maha Yuti partners. “Final call rests with Ajit Dada,” she said. </p>